Forecast Updated on Monday, May 26, 2025, at 3:55am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Memorial Day Monday: Some showers across southern Delmarva throughout the morning. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65-72. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 47-57. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain by the evening hours. Highs: 65-72. Winds: E-SE 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Periods of rain…some of it heavy at times. A few storms are possible overnight. Lows: 58-64. Winds: SE-S 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: On and off rain showers throughout the day. Highs: 63-68. Winds: S-SE 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs: 74-81. Winds: NW-W 5-20+ mph.
We are going to see some scattered showers across southern Delmarva through the morning hours as a storm system passes by just to our south. For the majority of us, we will be dry today with a mix of sun and clouds in the morning giving way to more sunshine into the afternoon hours of this Memorial Day Monday. Temperatures should reach the 60s and low 70s again…below average for the time of year.
We dry out overnight tonight into Tuesday which will be short lived. We increase the clouds throughout the day on Tuesday ahead of another stronger area of low pressure that brings rain into the area starting Tuesday night and continues on and off for much of the day on Wednesday. We could see some pockets of heavier rain or even a few storms, but everyone sees a period of light rain. On average…we are looking for another 0.50 - 1.00” of rain with some locally heavier amounts possible. Temperatures stay in the 60s for highs on Wednesday with the wind in off the Atlantic with some gusts to 30+ mph possible.
We dry out for Thursday with temperatures jumping up into the 70s to near 80 degrees. Another system brings a chance of a few showers and storms possible for Friday and Saturday with a cold front that clears us on Saturday evening and leads to a beauty of a Sunday with highs in the 70s. Indications are we see a big warm up to more of a summer feel to the air by the middle of next week.