DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then increasing clouds. Mild. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Thursday night: Showers late. Mild. Lows in the low 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Friday: Rain likely, especially in the morning. Breezy and mild. Highs in the upper 50s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs near 60°F.
Tuesday: Showers likely. Warm. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wednesday: Showers Likely. Warm. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 50°F. Normal low: 30°F.
As high pressure slowly pushes out to sea today, we're in a transition period from the quiet and seasonable weather of the past several days into a more active pattern.
Winds today will shift to the south, which will mean milder temperatures that will reach the mid 50s, but we'll also notice increasing cloudiness as we work through our Thursday as we increase humidity in the upper levels of the atmosphere ahead of our next weather-maker which will round out our work week.
Umbrellas will make a reappearance for Friday. As low pressure passes well to our north, a cold front will swing through the Mid-Atlantic, and bring showers to Delmarva, likely after midnight Thursday night through lunchtime Friday. This won't bring a huge amount of rainfall, but it could be a damp morning commute on Friday.
In the wake of the cold front, chilly high pressure will build in for the weekend. We're expecting partly to mostly sunny skies on both Saturday and Sunday, with much cooler temperatures; afternoon highs will only reach the mid 40s.
Upper ridging builds in for Monday ahead of yet another weather-maker. With this, we'll expect unseasonably warm temperatures to start the next work week, with afternoon highs in the low 60s Monday climbing into the mid to upper 60s by Wednesday.
Longer range guidance is suggesting a potent low pressure system in Canada passing well to our north mid-week. However, we'll see some shower activity by Tuesday as we'll be in the warm sector of this storm system, and we'll have to see how the cold front plays out. Either way, we're anticipating an active and somewhat middle to end of the next week.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation slightly above normal for February 29 - March 6.