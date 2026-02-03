Forecast Updated on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 35-42. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with the chance of some snow showers / light snow possible. Very light accumulations are possible. Lows: 20-27. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: A few flurries are possible early. Otherwise, we will clear things out throughout the day. Highs: 28-36. Winds: W-NW 10-25+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 14-24. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 28-35. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of some snow showers / light snow in the evening hours. A very light accumulation of snow is possible. Highs: 30-37. Winds: W-NW 10-30+ mph.
Finally a morning where it doesn’t hurt as you walk outside. Yes it is still on the cold side, but the wind has subsided overnight and it makes things bearable as you head to work and school. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 30s and even some 40s are possible with a mix of sun and clouds. This will be the first time in ages where we will all get above freezing in almost 2 weeks.
Enjoy this brief warmup as Mother Nature will bring us a couple more shots of colder air later into the week. Watching a clipper system that will be coming in from the west tonight and early on Wednesday with the chance of a little light snow or snow shower action. With how cold it has been for days…it will stick to the ground immediately and we are looking at a very light accumulation of snow which may amount to a dusting to as much as 1” of snow if the system brings enough moisture to produce it.
We get another blast of Arctic air for late week and the weekend with temperatures again struggling into the 20s and 30s for highs and we will watch another clipper system bring enough moisture that a little light snow or snow shower action is not out of the question for Friday evening and Friday night.
Temperatures will slowly begin to rebound again next week as a shift in the upper air pattern should allow for warmer air to surge into the region. We could have highs in the 40s and 50s by Wednesday and Thursday with the chance of some rain showers by Thursday.