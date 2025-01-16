Forecast Updated on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 3:30am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
‘Today: Starting mostly sunny becoming partly to mostly cloudy by the afternoon with the chance of a flurry or a stray rain shower or two. Highs: 34-40. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few rain / snow showers possible in the evening. Lows: 20-30. Winds: SW-NW 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 37-42. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Increasing clouds throughout the night. Lows: 26-33. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a few rain showers. Highs: 45-52. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix of snow / sleet / rain possible. Better chances for snow as you go north and west. Highs: 30-40. Winds: E-NE 5-20+ mph.
Watching a little clipper system sitting to our northwest this morning that will be swinging across Delmarva and providing us some extra clouds throughout the course of the day and by later this afternoon and this evening…will provide us with a few rain / snow showers across the area. It isn’t the biggest chance…in fact, it mimics our chances that we had Tuesday evening for a little precipitation. As we remember, that was really not much of anything…and I don’t expect much tonight either. Temperatures ahead of the clipper will be in the 30s for highs today, but above freezing so we will do a little snow and ice melting today.
We will continue the melting process for Friday and Saturday with highs in the 40s and 50s respectively. We will see lots of sunshine, so I recommend getting out and getting some natural vitamin D with the slightly warmer temperatures. Watching a storm developing over the top of Delmarva on Saturday that will have enough moisture with it to warrant the chance of some scattered showers. Again, this chance for rain is not a slam dunk and it will not rain the entire day. Just the nuisance showers that will make us question doing outdoor activities on a warmer day. Sunday is the wildcard of the week.
We will be watching another low pressure developing over the top of Delmarva as the coldest air of the season begins to arrive. The indication is that this low will really ramp up once the storm departs, but it could bring us a wintry mix of the whole kitchen sink across Delmarva with the majority of Delmarva dealing with a mix of rain and snow with temperatures forecasted to be well into the 30s. The farther north and west you live…this will be just a mainly snow event with some accumulating snow possible up toward Baltimore and Philly.
As I mentioned, the coldest air of the winter will arrive for next week and usually I joke by saying that we get stuffed in a freezer box. The cold for next week we will not be joking about with high temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday in the 10s…to maybe reaching 20 degrees … for a HIGH TEMPERATURE. This means that morning temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the single digits and for some of our coldest communities….below zero readings for an air temperature wouldn’t shock me.