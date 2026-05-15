Forecast Updated on Friday, May 15, 2026, at 3:55am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 65-72. Winds: NW-W 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 48-53. Winds: W-SW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 78-85. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 60-67. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 85-91. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, warm and toasty. Highs: 86-93. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
On Friday we will start to see the warming trend begin…very gradually with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s for highs with a mix of sun and clouds. Overall, today will be a quiet day with a bit of a breeze for the first part of the day where we could see some gusts over 25+ mph. This wind should settle down into the afternoon and evening hours as the wind starts to turn out of the west and then the southwest for the weekend.
A big ridge of high pressure will establish just off to the east of Delmarva, setting things up to get a little toasty over the weekend. We will see temperatures climb into the 80s on Saturday and to near 90 degrees. This is looking like a stellar weekend for weather at the Monster Mile for All Star Weekend. Saturday will come with plenty of sunshine…there might be a few extra clouds around on Sunday from time to time. You will certainly want the sunscreen with you along with all the things you will be taking with you into Dover Motor Speedway.
We stay in the upper 80s and 90s for early next week before we watch another front arrive with chances for showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday. At the moment, we are going to hope the trend is correct that we will push the front through on Thursday night and dry things out for the Memorial Day weekend. There have been hints we could see an unsettled weather pattern with rain chances lingering into the weekend. This is a forecast we will fine tune over the coming days…