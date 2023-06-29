Forecast Updated on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Sunny. Hazy conditions as the smoke from the wildfire in Canada returns. Highs: 80-88. Winds: N-NE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 60-70. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. A stray pop-up shower or storm? Highs: 85-91. Winds: W-SW 5-20 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Fog possibly by dawn. Lows: 67-73. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of afternoon showers and storms. Highs: 86-92. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of afternoon showers and storms. Highs: 87-95. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
The smoke from wildfires in Canada has really settled in overnight and it has made our air quality drop dramatically over the last several hours. This will make our sky look hazy today and air quality levels will be unhealthy to very unhealthy levels over the course of this Thursday. Be aware of that as we have a Code Red Air Quality Alert for today across much of the area. This means that folks should take it easy outside this afternoon with our most sensitive groups and should avoid being outside throughout the day today. There will be lots of sunshine with temperatures today will be in the mid 80s.
Heading to Friday, a wind shift to the southeast and south will help mitigate the smoke and clear out the air a bit across Delmarva. With the wind shift will come more humidity with warmer temperatures reaching the 80s to near 90 degrees. The haze from the smoke will be replaced by the haze of all the extra moisture in the air. If the humid air mixes with the smoke before it is pushed out of the air, could trap some of the smoke here even into the weekend.
The weekend forecast looks to be a good one for the most part. Expect to see a good amount of sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday, but a trigger will come in from the west and provide us the chance of some showers and thunderstorms across both weekend days. Temperatures will be up into the 80s and 90s both days ahead of that chance of showers and storms.
An early look at the extended holiday weekend forecast brings another round of showers and storms possible on Monday before we dry things out on the 4th of July. It will feel like summer with highs sticking in the 80s to near 90 degrees both days. Dry weather settles for next week as the Bermuda high looks to establish for the first time this year.