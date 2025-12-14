Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST MONDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 3 to 5 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM EST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&