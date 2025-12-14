Forecast Updated on Sunday, December 14, 2025, at 5:25am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly cloudy with a period of snow possible in the morning hours. Some of this snow will come down moderate to heavy at times with accumulations likely across the region. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy by the afternoon and windy. Highs: 30-35. Winds: W-NW 15-40+ mph.
Tonight: Clear and windy. Cold!!!! Lows: 14-24. Winds: NW 15-35+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, cold and windy. Highs: 28-34. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 14-26. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 37-42. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 47-52. Winds: W-SW 5-20+ mph.
Watching this band of snow moving slowly down across Delmarva this morning and this will be the story for the morning hours as it moves from north to south. The snow is coming down at a pretty good clip as I write this across northern parts of the Peninsula and will fill across the rest of the region in the next few hours. Everyone will see a burst of moderate to heavy snow that will come down at rates at times between 0.5 - 1.0” per hour. The snow will start to taper off from north to south starting in the late morning hours and finally taper off at the beach in the early afternoon. Still looking for highest totals to occur in the areas where the snow has already been falling for a few hours across far northern parts of the region. The snow will taper off a bit as it moves south, so it should taper down the snow totals…but most of us will pick up on 1-3” of snow before it wraps up later today.
The story then turns to the bitter cold air behind the snow as temperatures tumble all day long with a very strong wind from the northwest. We are expecting to see wind gusts over 40+ mph into the evening and overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the 10s and 20s as we wake up Monday morning. With the wind, it will feel like the single digits and could allow for some refreeze in areas as the cold air crashes into the region.
Monday will be a very cold and windy day with temperatures only reaching the 20s and 30s for high temperatures. With wind gusts still expected to be between 30 - 35+ mph for most of the day, this will keep wind chill values in the 10s and low 20s on a bitter cold day. The good news is that the wind does settle down into the night, but that will allow temperatures to tumble into 10s again for Tuesday morning.
The long awaited warmup arrives by the middle of the workweek with highs in the 40s to around 50 degrees on Wednesday and approaching 60 degrees on Thursday and Friday. Watching a cold front to arrive during the morning on Friday bringing with it rain chances and even the chance of a few thunderstorms. Early indication is that the warmer stretch of weather will stick around heading into Christmas week.