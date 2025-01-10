Forecast updated on Friday, 10 January 2025, at 4:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: It was another very cold winter day across Delmarva, but clouds are lowering and and a Winter Storm Warning is posted for far southern Delmarva. 1-3 inches of snow is possible there, with an inch or two over the southern half of Delmarva Saturday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight:Snow developing after 1 AM over S. Delmarva. Low 25°. Wind: S 1-6 mph.
Saturday: Snow early with accumulations from 1-3 inches south of a Laurel to Bethany line. A dusting north of the line. Clearing late in the day. High 34-36º. Wind: N 6-13 mph. Wind increasing to NW 11-20 mph in the evening.
Saturday Night: Becoming clear. Low 21-22°. Wind: NW 7-14 mph.
Sunday: Sunny and cold. High 36-37º. Wind: NW 3-9 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for snow to move into the area by around 10 PM to Midnight. Snow will accumulate to 1-3 inches by daybreak with lows near 25 degrees. A Winter Storm Warning is posted for the Eastern Shore of Virginia and a Winter Weather Advisory covers southern Maryland. Winds will diminish to 0-7 mph, but will be higher near open water.
Saturday will be cold and snowy with slow clearing later PM. Look for a NW wind at 10-20 mph and temps. will rech just a little above freezing at 33-34 degrees. Saturday night will be cold and breezy with lows in the lower 20's.
Sunday will be sunny with temps. reaching around 37 degrees. Winds will be light from the NW Sunday and it will be clear and cold Sunday night as Arctic air remains over the area. Look for low temps. near 20 degrees by daybreak Monday.
In the long-range:It will stay clear and very cold through Thursday, with temps. Remaining below freezing from Monday night into Friday morning! Look for high temps. Near 40 Monday but cooling back to the low 30's again Tuesday and near 30 degrees on Wednesday! No precipitation is expected from Sunday through Thursday. Morning lows will drop into the teens again Tuesday and Wednesday nights.
The average high for mid-January is 46 degrees with an average low of 28 degrees.