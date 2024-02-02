DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, especially in the morning. Winds from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday night: Clearing. Lows in the upper 20s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs around 50°F.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 46°F. Normal low: 28°F.
Happy Groundhog Day!
Today Punxsutawney Phil will let us know if we can expect an early spring or not.
But, no winter weather is in the forecast for Delmarva, at least for the next week!
Low pressure to our north is going to swing a few very weak cold fronts across Delmarva today.
With these fronts will come mainly cloudy skies and some scattered showers, especially in the morning. Showers will mostly be light, but there could be some brief, moderately heavy downpours during the morning commute.
Those fronts clear the region tonight, and while the evening will be mostly cloudy, expect clearing skies after midnight. The clear skies and winds that will start to calm down will allow temperatures to fall into the seasonably cold upper 20s by sunrise Saturday.
The weekend is looking fantastic across Delmarva as high pressure builds in. Expect mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday, along with seasonable temperatures; highs on Saturday will climb into the mid to upper 40s, and on Sunday will climb to about 50°F.
Longer range guidance is suggesting a low pressure system developing around Texas and heading toward the East Coast early next week. For now, the guidance is keeping the storm system to our south, crossing the Deep South from west to east, and heading out to sea south of Cape Hatteras. Confidence is growing that this storm will not be a major issue for Delmarva, however we're likely to see some more clouds on Monday and Tuesday, with breezy conditions and cooler temperatures on Tuesday.
High pressure returns for Wednesday with lots of sunshine.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation near normal for February 9 - February 15.