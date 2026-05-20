DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: *Severe Thunderstorm Watch* Thunderstorms in the evening, mostly on the northern half of Delmarva. Lows in the mid 60s...
Thursday: Mainly cloudy with a few showers. Much cooler. Breezy. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Cloudy with on-and-off showers. Chilly. Breezy. Highs around 60°F. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with on-and-off showers and thunder. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with on-and-off showers and thunder. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Memorial Day: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 75°F. Normal low: 54°F.
We're in day three of our heat wave that again has brought temperatures in the 90s to much of Delmarva away from the coast.
That heat wave will come to an end this evening as a cold front sweeps across the region. With plenty of heat (although limited humidity), the front will trigger showers and thunderstorms, which will mostly be concentrated over the Midshore and Delaware. There is a *Severe Thunderstorm Watch* in effect for the Midshore and Delaware until 9 p.m. Wednesday evening.
This will be one of those situations where not everyone will see a thunderstorm, but any thunderstorms that develop could become strong to severe with damaging winds and hail the main threats. Downpours and frequent lightning will also be a threat.
The thunderstorm threat will end by midnight, then we get into an extended period of cloudy skies and scattered showers (which are mostly welcome).
Easterly winds will keep temperatures down in the 60s on Thursday and Friday, along with scattered showers. In fact, on Friday, we could struggle to see afternoon highs reach 60°F.
For the Memorial Day weekend, we are expecting the unsettled weather to continue, although we want to emphasize that the weekend won't be a washout. However, expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and an occasional thunderstorm. Temperatures will warm up, though, as winds shift to the south. Highs will climb into the low 70s by Saturday, and near 80°F on Memorial Day Monday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for May 27 - Jun 2.