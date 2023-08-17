DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered evening showers and thunderstorms, then partly cloudy late. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low 90s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunder. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy A chance of showers and thunder. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 85°F. Normal low: 66°F.
We're looking at a slightly unsettled Thursday evening - but nothing too terribly bad.
A stationary frontal boundary off the East Coast is slowly trying to back on shore, and is the focal point for the developmen of showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. Most of the activity has been off shore, but as we head into the evening hours, showers and thunder are likely to pop up over Delmarva. The storms will not be too widespread, which means that many folks won't see any rain tonight. Storms are also not likely to become severe, but some could briefly hit severe criteria for damaging winds and could trigger a brief severe thunderstorm warning, with greatest threat for any severe storms in northern Delmarva.
However, any storms that do pop up Thursday evening could feature gusty downpours and frequent lightning, so it will still be important to get indoors should one of these storms transit your neighborhood.
Friday will be mainly sunny and seasonably warm as a strong, but dry cold front swings across Delmarva. High temperatures will rise to the upper 80s, but a very comfortable air mass will settle in, and Saturday is looking spectacular, with sunny skies, cooler temperatures in the low 80s, and much lower humidity!
High pressure will set up over the central United States, putting Delmarva on the eastern periphery of the ridge. Monday will remain mostly sunny, but turn a bit hot, with temperatures climbing into the low 90s. At this point, it looks like a cold front will bring a chance of some thundershowers on Tuesday into Wednesday, although at this point it is too early to tell just how strong this front will be, or the exact timing of the front.
In the tropics, we are watching three areas of potential development in the Atlantic Basin.
In the Gulf of Mexico, a cluster of thunderstorms has a low, 20 percent chance of becoming organized. This is the only system that at this time could have near-term effects on land.
In the Deep Tropics, a tropical wave in the Central Atlantic now has a medium, 60 percent chance of development, and a tropical wave over the Cape Verde Islands has a medium, 60 percent chance of development. Neither of these systems is a direct threat to land. If either of them become a named storm, the next two names are "Emily" and "Franklin."
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging below normal and precipitation near normal for August 24-August 30.