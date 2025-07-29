Forecast Updated on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 3:30am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 90-98. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 70-78. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs: 90-98. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with a few stray showers / storms possible. Lows: 70-78. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 88-95. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Lingering rain chances the first half of the day with a slow clearing throughout the afternoon and evening. Highs: 78-84. Winds: SW-NW 10-30+ mph.
The big heat and humidity will continue to build over the next few days as this ridge of high pressure over the top of Delmarva this morning will start to slide off the coast in the coming days. Compared to Monday, today will be a bit warmer at the beach with highs into the 80s and some low 90s in our northern coastal town before the sea breeze cools us down a bit in the late afternoon hours. Inland, we climb up into the 90s again with heat index values approaching 105 this afternoon. It will be a mostly sunny day, but with the higher humidity…the atmosphere is starting to get difficult to handle for those with sensitive breathing issues. A code orange day has been issued for Delaware for Tuesday.
It turns even hotter for Wednesday as the wind turns southwest as the ridge of high pressure continues to move away from the coast. Highs into the mid 90s with heat index values between 102-110 are expected for both days. This will lead to heat advisories and extreme heat warnings to be issued on Delmarva with such difficult conditions for the body to mitigate and regulate itself.
The chance of a few showers and storms will start to go up on Wednesday as a weak little boundary will move across Delmarva. On Thursday, an even better threat for severe weather arrives as a cold front will begin to push across Delmarva. Timing looks to be late evening and the first part of the night with the biggest threats being strong and gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lots of lightning.
The rain could linger into the start of Friday before conditions improve by Friday evening and Friday night leading to the nicest weekend you can forecast for the first weekend in August. Temperatures in the 70s and low 80s with morning lows in the 50s by Sunday and Monday morning with lots of sunshine. No excuses for not being outside for this coming weekend…find something to do with the family outside.