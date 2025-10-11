Forecast Updated on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at 4:55am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Increasing clouds throughout the day with the chance of rain showers arriving by the late evening hours. Breezy to windy. Highs: 65-72. Winds: E-NE 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Rain arrives and heavy at times by the morning hours. Windy. Lows: 58-63. Winds: E-NE 15-40+ mph.
Sunday: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Windy. Highs: 62-67. Winds: NE 20-55+ mph.
Sunday Night: Periods of rain, heavy at times and windy. Lows: 58-63. Winds: NE 20-50+ mph.
Monday: On and off rain showers, some heavy at times. Windy. Highs: 62-67. Winds: NE 15-45+ mph.
Tuesday: A few showers linger early, otherwise things clear out throughout the day. Windy. Highs: 64-70. Winds: N-NW 15-30+ mph.
This Saturday will be the transition day on Delmarva as we continue to see the clouds thicken throughout the day with temperatures on the warmer side with highs in the 60s and 70s. A few showers will start to move across Delmarva by this evening and tonight before the steadier rain arrives into the early morning hours of Sunday.
Watching the low pressure that continues to develop the coast of the Carolinas and will have a few things working on the storm. The high to the north slides enough away from our coastline on Saturday to allow the storm to move north and will bring us some heavy rain and windy conditions into Sunday and Monday and even linger into Tuesday with Jerry pulling it out to sea by late in the day on Tuesday. We could see anywhere between 2-5+ inches of rain and some wind gusts at times over 50-60+ mph at the beach for a prolonged period of time. This will lead to moderate to major coastal flooding and beach erosion over several high tide cycles. The tides of real concern are Sunday and Monday, but we could see these impacts on Saturday and even linger into Tuesday and Wednesday’s tide cycle.
High pressure dives in behind the storm and takes control of the forecast for the rest of the workweek.
