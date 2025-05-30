DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: *Tornado Watch* Strong thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and windy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Saturday: Lingering showers early, then partly cloudy with afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Winds from the west could gust to 30 mph or more at times. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Highs in the low 70s.
Monday: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80°F.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 78°F. Normal low: 57°F.
*TORNADO WATCH UNTIL MIDNIGHT*
Making weather headlines on this Friday on Delmarva is the threat of severe thunderstorms.
The sun has come out on much of of the peninsula, which has warmed temperatures to near 80°F in many areas away from the coast. This, combined with plenty of humidity has created lots of instability for thunderstorms to tap into.
A cold front approaches Delmarva this evening, and out ahead of the front, discrete supercell thunderstorms could develop. Thunderstorms will likely arrive on Delmarva in the early evening, and then depart by midnight.
All modes of severe weather are possible, including damaging winds, large hail, frequent lightning, and tornadoes. Torrential downpours could also cause localized flash flooding in poorly drained and low lying areas.
In the wake of Friday evening's storms, showers will linger into Saturday morning with gusty west winds. Gale warnings are up for all of the waters on Delmarva through at least Saturday morning for gusts in excess of 30 to 35 kts.
Another cold front swings across Delmarva on Saturday, which will trigger yet another round of possibly strong thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. All of Delmarva is under a Level 1 "Marginal" threat for severe weather, with damaging winds and torrential downpours the main threat.
Residual moisture and impulses of energy on the back side of an upper low will keep some clouds and cooler temperatures in the forecast for Sunday, with some isolated showers possible.
Much of next week will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for June 6 - June 12.