Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 52F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 52F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.