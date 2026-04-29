DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, some strong. Showers and storms end after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Northwest winds could gust to 25 mph or more at times. Highs in the upper 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, especially over southern Delmarva. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 70°F.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 71°F. Normal low: 48°F.
Topping the weather headlines on this Wednesday evening is the threat of severe thunderstorms as a cold front prepares to cross the Mid-Atlantic.
In a bit of good news, the severe threat has decreased for Delmarva. Persistent cloud cover today has limited the amount of instability that has developed. However, wind dynamics are favorable for any thunderstorms that can develop to become severe, with damaging winds the main threat. The Level 1 "Marginal" threat for severe weather has been trimmed back to include mainly Dorchester, Somerset, and Accomack Counties. However, all areas should prepare for gusty winds and frequent lightning should a thunderstorm roll through your neighborhood.
Shower and thunderstorm activity will taper off after midnight.
Thursday will start off partly to mostly cloudy, with skies becoming mostly sunny by afternoon. Despite gusty northwest winds, afternoon highs could climb to near 70°F.
Friday will be a sunny and cool day with highs in the mid 60s.
As for Saturday, guidance is coming into agreement that an area of low pressure will travel along the Gulf Coast and emerge over the Atlantic off the Carolina coast. Current thinking is that the majority of rain with this system will stay south of Delmarva. However I am inclined to think that scattered showers will put a little bit of a damper on any Saturday plans, especially south of Salisbury. Watch this space for updates.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation above normal for May 6 - May 12.