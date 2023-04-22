DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Afternoon and evening thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Saturday night: Thunderstorms early, then showers before clearing after midnight. Lows around 50°F. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Tuesday: Sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Thursday: Chance of showers. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 69°F. Normal low: 46°F.
Yet another stretch of dry and unseasonably warm weather will come to an end on Delmarva today as a strong cold front brings thunderstorms and then cooler air.
As high pressure pulls out into the Atlantic Ocean, a strong cold front connected with low pressure over the Upper Midwest will cross Delmarva late Saturday afternoon and evening.
With this cold front will come a threat for strong to severe thunderstorms, with the primary threat being damaging winds and some hail, but there is a very low, however non-zero, threat for a spin-up tornado, mostly over the Midshore and in Delaware. As for the timing of the storms, we'll see storms crossing the Chesapeake around 4 p.m., then crossing Delmarva over the next several hours before all storms and showers depart around midnight.
In the wake of this cold front will come some unfamiliar weather: cool temperatures!
As a cooler air mass fills in the void behind the front, expect skies on Sunday to become mostly sunny with cooler high temperatures in the upper 60s.
Then as high pressure dominates the first half of the week, expect sunshine for Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. With overnight lows only expected to drop to about 40°F (chilly for late April!), there is no frost or freeze threat at this time.
Then later in the week, several disturbances will travel along a stationary boundary to our south, which will bring some rain chances by Thursday and Friday.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging slightly below normal and precipitation slightly above normal for April 29-May 5.