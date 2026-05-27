DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: *Severe Thunderstorm Watch* Scattered strong to possibly severe thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Breezy. Winds from the north at 5 to 15 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Seasonable. Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Chance of a few showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 77°F. Normal low: 56°F.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m. Wednesday for southern Delmarva.
A stationary frontal boundary has been responsible for the extended period of cloudy weather we've had on Delmarva since the middle of last week.
An impulse of energy traveling along that boundary will swing it through as a cold front Wednesday evening. There is a warm, humid air mass over Delmarva, and this cold front will be able to tap into that energy and trigger some strong to possibly severe thunderstorms.
While all of Delmarva could see a severe thunderstorm, the greatest threat for severe weather will be over Dorchester County, the Lower Eastern Shore, and the Eastern Shore of Virginia, where a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9 p.m.
Any storms will come with a threat for damaging wind gusts, some hail, as well as frequent lightning and heavy downpours. Watch for downed tree limbs and ponding of water on roadways if you have to be out and about Wednesday evening.
Thunderstorms will die down by late Wednesday evening, leaving the peninsula under mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the overnight.
Thursday will start off mostly cloudy, but as high pressure builds in, we'll see sunshine for the first time in quite a while by Thursday afternoon. The day will otherwise be pleasant, with warm highs in the low 80s and a gusty north breeze.
We'll have several days of mainly sunny skies and comfortable afternoon highs in the 70s Friday through the weekend.
A low pressure system passing to our northeast could swing a weak cold front across Delmarva late Monday into Tuesday, bringing a low chance for some showers.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for Jun 3 - Jun 9.