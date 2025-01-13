Monday is our warmest day we've had in a while! Temperatures will reach the mid 40's in the afternoon with sun in the sky and clear skies as well. Wind gusts will be moderate, just up to around 10mph at most for much of the day.
That's not the story for the rest of the week, though.
Tuesday mostly in the low to mid 30s for the afternoon with winds becoming gusty, up to 30mph, especially near the coast. Temps quickly drop overnight with lows in the low/mid teens. Winds will also stay up overnight with wind chills in the single digits over the vast majority of the area.
Cold Weather Advisories are looking increasingly likely area-wide Tuesday night, stay tuned.
Our coldest day of the forecast period still looks to be Wednesday with high temps struggling to breach the freezing mark across the northern half of the area. It will also stay quite breezy with wind chills in the teens and 20s. Very cold Wednesday night with decreasing winds, lows hovering above the single digits. A few degrees warmer on Thursday with highs in the 30s to low 40s and lows overnight in the upper teens to low/mid 20s. Warming continues Friday with highs in the 40s across the area.