DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Clear skies. A low chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm north. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Independence Day: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Chance of scattered showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 90°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 87°F. Normal low: 68°F.
High pressure is building into the Mid-Atlantic region, bringing sunshine and comfortable humidity.
A frontal boundary is pushing south across New York State and Pennsylvania, triggering thunderstorms across the Keystone State and New Jersey. Most of this activity should stay well to our north, but I can't rule out a stray pop-up shower or thunderstorm developing over Delmarva. The chances are low, and mainly over the Maryland Midshore and Delaware. If you have outdoor activities, you'll likely be okay, just listen for thunder and be ready to get indoors should something pop up near your neighborhood.
The Independence Day holiday weekend is looking great, with high pressure in charge bringing mostly sunny skies Friday through Monday, and low humidity. Outdoor activities will be a must!
For fireworks Friday evening, skies will be mainly clear with a light northeasterly wind. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s across Delmarva.
As high pressure slides to the east, winds will shift to a more southerly direction by Sunday and Monday, pushing high temperatures back to near 90 degrees.
Humidity returns late Monday ahead of a cold front that could bring our next chance for showers and thunderstorms late Monday into Tuesday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for July 10 - July 16.
In the Tropics: Confidence is slowly increasing that a low pressure system will develop off the northeastern coast of Florida in the coming days. It has a 30 percent chance of development in the next two days, and a medium, 60 percent chance of becoming an organized tropical or subtropical system in the next 7 days. It could bring showers and thunder to Delmarva on Tuesday or Wednesday. Should it become our next named storm, its name would be "Chantal".
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.