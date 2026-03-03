DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Cloudy with areas of coastal fog. Scattered showers. Lows in the mid 40s early climb to near 50°F by sunrise. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Thursday: Morning scattered showers, then mostly cloudy. Highs near 70°F.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a few scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm late. Warm. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 52°F. Normal low: 32°F.
A frontal boundary will linger near our region over the next several days, being the main focal point for our weather through the rest of the week.
With the proximity of the boundary, sunshine will be in short supply for the rest of the week, although our best chances to see some sun will come on Friday and Saturday.
Tuesday night, the boundary slowly slides to the north, keeping on-and-off showers in the forecast through Wednesday. It will be another night when our overnight low will occur in the evening, with temperatures slowly rising overnight to near 50°F by sunrise Wednesday as the frontal boundary slides over Delmarva. With cold waters around the peninsula, I don't want to rule out some areas of fog developing overnight, especially near the water.
Dense Fog Advisories are in effect for the maritime zones around the peninsula overnight.
Another impulse of energy brings a chance for mainly light showers on Wednesday along with mainly cloudy skies. But it will be quite a bit warmer, with highs reaching the upper 50s.
And it just gets warmer after that, with high temperatures Thursday through the weekend reaching at least the low 70s each day.
During this period, we won't see much precipitation, but some showers will be possible on Friday and again on Sunday, with a mix of clouds and sun. A few thunderstorms will even be possible on Sunday evening. No severe storms are expected at this time, but watch this space for updates.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for March 10 - March 16.