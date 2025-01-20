Weather Alert

...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST TUESDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Freezing Spray Advisory, until 10 AM EST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in some loss of stability. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for ice accumulation on their vessel and consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous conditions. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&