Forecast Updated on Monday, January 20, 2025, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 24-30. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 6-20. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 20-26. Winds: NW-N 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy…flurries possible far southern parts of Delmarva. Lows: 5-15. Winds: N-NE 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs: 16-23. Winds: NE-NW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 25-32. Winds: NW-W 5-15 mph.
The coldest air of the season starts to settle in across Delmarva throughout the course of the day today. The wind will be up for much of the day. This will make things feel like the 10s later this afternoon as highs only reach the 20s and a few low 30s possible. We will see a good amount of sunshine, but still very chilly with the colder air continuing to spill into the region tonight. We will see overnight temperatures tumble in the 10s with our coldest communities in the single digits. The wind will still be around and will make things feel below zero at times overnight.
The temperatures will steadily drop the next couple of days with temperatures in the 20s for highs on Tuesday even with the clouds on the increase. A storm will pass by just to our south…so close that I am not going to rule out a chance of flurries for folks south of Pocomoke City for tomorrow night. A reinforcing shot of even colder air for Wednesday is what helps to suppress the storm to our south. This will lead to an even colder day on Wednesday with highs in the 10s and 20s…morning temperatures on Thursday morning will be well into the single digits and we could have a couple of our coldest communities below zero for the actual air temperature.
Now, watching a possible system that could sneak up and develop over the top of Delmarva from Thursday night into Friday. Not as much confidence this morning as I had yesterday with this possibility, but it is still there. Something we will watch into late week. Good news comes with this chance: warmer temperatures! The weekend looks fantastic with highs in the 40s both for Saturday and Sunday! Watching a chance for some rain showers entering the forecast to start things off next week.