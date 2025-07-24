Forecast Updated on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny, turning hotter and more humid again. Highs: 85-92. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 70-76. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Stray shower / storm? Highs: 90-98. Heat Index Values: 102-110. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy with the chance of a stray shower or storm. Lows: 72-80. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few late afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs: 90-96. Heat Index Values: 102-110. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with on and off showers and storms. Highs: 88-95. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
We start off the day on the comfortable side on this Thursday, but the wind will start to turn throughout the day and lead to a very uncomfortable end to the day. The heat will start to build as the wind does shift back from the south and southwest with highs for Thursday well into the 80s and a few of us into the low 90s. We will see a good amount of sunshine with a few puffy clouds to bubble up into the afternoon as we get closer to peak daytime heating. As soon as the sun start to lower in the sky, the clouds will dissipate and lead to a nice evening…just a lot more humid. This will help to hold our temperatures in the 70s by the time we get to Friday morning.
The heat will remain through the weekend as we climb back up well into the 90s with heat index values well into the triple digits. We should remain stable Friday with just a few extra clouds mixing with the sunshine and that could lead to a pop-up shower or storm…especially during the day on Friday. The instability will go way up as the heat and humidity builds and will lead to chances for a few showers and thunderstorms into the weekend with highs in the 90s for Saturday and Sunday. A cold front on Sunday will lead to a better chance of storms than Saturday, but both days will have these storm chances.
Another front arrives with the chance of a few showers and storms by the middle of next week. Indications are temperatures and humidity could take a tumble behind the front on Wednesday leading to refreshing weather to end next week.