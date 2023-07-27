Forecast Updated on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: The brutal heat arrives to Delmarva. Hazy, hot, and humid. The chance of a few showers and storms possible by the evening. Breezy! Highs: 90-100. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: A few showers / storms possible across northern Delmarva early. Otherwise, it will be mostly clear and very uncomfortable. Breezy. Lows: 75-82. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Hazy, Hot, and Humid! A pop-up thunderstorm is possible, but not everyone sees one. Highs: 92-101. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Lingering shower / storm possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly clear and very comfortable. Lows: 77-84. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Hazy, hot and humid with afternoon and evening thunderstorms likely. Highs: 90-100. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Some lingering showers possible early in the day. Turning mostly sunny and less humid by the afternoon and evening. Highs: 84-89. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
The heat dome slides just a little farther east and allows the southeast and Mid-Atlantic to be encompassed by it for a few days. Today will bring lots of sunshine and higher humidity levels. Our temperatures soar into the mid and upper 90s today with the chance of someone seeing 100 for the first time this year. On top of that, the humidity will make the atmosphere act like a pressure cooker and drive our heat index values over 105 for the first time this year. Heat advisories have been issued to discuss that and to take it easy if you are outside for a prolonged period of time.
There are now hints that we deal with some scattered showers and storms this evening and tonight across far northern Delmarva. With the amount of heat building, it won’t take much energy to make these storms pack a punch with strong gusty winds, lots of rain, and lightning.
Another hot day on Friday will lead into the mid and upper 90s with heat index values over 105 again, but it will come with the chance of a pop-up shower or storm as the pattern continues to shift a bit. With this shift of the heat dome back to the west, it allows for a stronger front to push through the area on Saturday with a good chance of strong thunderstorms! These thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon and night will pack with strong gusty winds, lots and lots of rain and lightning. The heat and the humidity will break on Sunday with things feeling much better by late in the day on Sunday.
High pressure in control of the weather for early next week with temperatures on the cooler side as highs only reach the 80s next week with morning temperatures into the 50s in our coolest communities on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.