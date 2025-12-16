Forecast Updated on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at 3:50am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Sunny. Highs: 37-42. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 22-32. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 47-52. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 29-36. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Increasing clouds throughout the day. Highs: 55-62. Winds: SW 10-30+ mph.
Friday: Periods of rain and thunderstorms possible to start the day. Clearing sky by the evening. Windy. Highs: 58-65, falling in the afternoon. Winds: SW-NW 15-40+ mph.
Not as cold feeling out the door this morning as the wind has settled down overnight…temperatures have fallen again in the 20s as we wake up. A really nice and calm Tuesday as high pressure sits directly overhead. This will lead to a sunny and calmer day with temperatures in the 30s with a few low 40s this afternoon. The wind starts to pick up this evening and tonight out of the southwest and will start to warm things up for us for Wednesday.
We are back to where we should be for this time of year on Wednesday with highs in the 40s and some low 50s…it’s even warmer on Thursday as the wind continues to pick up out of the southwest with highs in the 50s for Thursday. This will be ahead of a cold front that arrives overnight Thursday into the first half of Friday. The rain that will fall will come in buckets at times early on Friday and as the actual cold front pushes through the area…wouldn’t shock me if we heard a few rumbles of thunder or had a full blown thunderstorm. The front will clear us by the afternoon hours and dry us out into Friday evening and Friday night. Early look at totals shows we may see a nice soaking rain approaching 1” in many neighborhoods.
The weekend forecast looks okay at the moment…I won’t say good because Sunday has some question marks to it. Saturday looks like a nice and seasonable day with temperatures in the 40s for the first day of winter. We are back into the 50s on Sunday and there are still some question marks about a chance of a shower on Sunday. The models are back and forth on the thoughts and as of the writing of this discussion…I am taking rain chances out of Sunday’s forecast.
At the moment, we will stay dry on Sunday and early indication is that the warmer stretch of weather will stick around heading into Christmas week.