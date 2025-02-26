Forecast Updated on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 3:55am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 57-63. Winds: NW-W 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows: 42-47. Winds: W-SW 10-25+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with chances for some rain showers / storm in the evening hours. Windy. Highs: 60-67. Winds: SW 15-35+ mph.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers are possible early in the evening. Turning partly cloudy by morning. Windy. Lows: 33-42. Winds: SW-NW 15-40+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 48-54. Winds: W-NW 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Highs: 55-62. Winds: SW-NW 15-40+ mph.
Temperatures have taken a dip across inland Delmarva overnight as we wake up with temperatures ranging from the freezing mark in our coldest communities to the 40s out near the water this morning. A smidge cooler today with the wind out of the west will have our highs today into the 50s and 60s. The wind will turn back more southwest and usher in even warmer air starting overnight tonight heading into Thursday as we wake up in the 40s for morning temperatures and an increasing cloud cover.
Another very warm day arrives for Thursday with highs well into the 60s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky ahead of a cold front. This is when things will shift with a chance of some rain showers and maybe even a rumble of thunder for Thursday afternoon and evening. It won’t be a ton of moisture, but enough to give the earth another much needed drink of water. We totally need more rain to continue to put a dent into the drought that we still have on Delmarva.
Temperatures fluctuate a bit for Friday and Saturday with temperatures staying above average until another blast of colder air arrives on Saturday evening and night that will have temperatures back into the 40s for highs on Sunday and Monday. Overall, a quiet weather week besides our real rain chances by Wednesday into Thursday next week.