Forecast Updated on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny and a bit cooler with a wind shift. Highs: 87-94. Winds: NW-NE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 68-75. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Hazy, hot, and humid! Highs: 88-98. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows: 70-78. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid! The chance of a pop-up shower / storm possible late in the day. Highs: 86-94. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a chance of a few scattered showers and storms in the afternoon / evening. Highs: 85-93. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
This quiet weather pattern will continue on Delmarva for the next few days, but things start to turn toasty around here to start the workweek. This wind shift that we were looking for occurred overnight as a backdoor cool front moved through the area. This shift of winds off the Atlantic and I think this will lead to cooler temperatures…but, still in the 80s and 90s for afternoon highs inland, 70s at the beach with the predominant north to northeast wind.
The big ridge of high pressure settles off the coast Tuesday and will lead to temperatures soaring up into the 90s for Wednesday on what could possibly be the hottest day of the year. Starting Thursday things will become a bit more active as a frontal boundary is going to arrive with the chance of a few pop-up showers / storms in the late afternoon and evening hours. A better chance for storms arrives by Friday and the weekend as this front looks to slow down and stall out over the top of the Peninsula for a few days.
It looks cooler behind this cold front as temperatures look to drop back into the 80s for daytime highs into early next week. Also will be keeping an eye on the tropics as a storm will be forming in the next couple of days and should move across the Atlantic and will reach closer and closer to the lower 48 as we get to the weekend and early next week.