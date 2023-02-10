Forecast Updated on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs: 60-67. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a few stray showers across southern Delmarva. Lows: 35-43. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny by the afternoon hours. Breezy early. Highs: 43-52. Winds: N-NE 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Increasing clouds throughout the night with a spotty shower or two possibly by the morning. Becoming windy. Lows: 32-42. Winds: NE-E 5-25+ mph.
Sunday: Rain begins to overspread Delmarva by the late morning hours through the lunch hour. Once the rain starts, periods of rain will be heavy at times throughout the day. It will be windy with the possibility of coastal flooding and beach erosion from a Nor’easter. Highs: 44-51. Winds: NE-E 15-40+ mph.
Monday: Lingering rain showers to start the day before the storm departs. It turns partly to mostly sunny and windy by the evening hours. Highs: 45-52. Winds: N-NW 15-35+ mph.
Our warming trend continues as we start the workweek this week with the wind beginning to turn as high pressure takes control of the forecast. It looks like the system that was going to overspread showers for everyone on Friday will not make it here as high pressure will keep things suppressed south to start the weekend. I am not going to rule out a few showers later this evening and tonight across southern Delmarva, but for the most part…Friday will be a dry day. It will be a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures still holding in the 60s early in the day before a little colder air pushes in from the north. This will keep things on the cooler side on Saturday, but by cooler we are talking about 50s with a good amount of sunshine at times.
The bigger storm will form Saturday to our south and west and push right across Delmarva on Sunday as a Nor’easter will move through the region. Expect the rain to be on and off and heavy at times on Sunday with some very strong winds, especially out toward the beaches where we could see some wind gusts over 50+ mph at times Sunday into Sunday night. With the wind coming out of the east and northeast on Sunday and Sunday night, we could be dealing with beach erosion and possibly some coastal flooding in the Sunday Night and Monday morning high tide cycles. This will be a forecast that we will fine tune heading through the weekend.
We cool off for Monday before high pressure settles to our east for the middle of next week and drive our temperatures well above average for this time of year again. Another chance of showers and rain looks to arrive here in time to wrap up the work week next week.