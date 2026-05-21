Forecast Updated on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible on and off throughout the day. Best chance of showers north early in the day and moving south. Highs: 65-72. Winds: NW-NE 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with on and off rain showers possible. Best chance of rain showers across southern parts of the peninsula. Lows: 50-60. Winds: NE-E 10-30+ mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with on and off showers throughout the day. Highs: 55-60. Winds: E 10-30+ mph.
Friday Night: Periods of off and on rain throughout the night. Lows: 52-58. Winds: SE 10-30+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with on and off rain showers possible throughout the day. Showers moving from south to north. Highs: 55-65. Winds: E-SE 10-20+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with on and off rain showers to start the day. Conditions should slowly improve throughout the day. Highs: 64-74. Winds: S 10-20+ mph.
The weather forecast looks to continue to deteriorate over the next few days as a cold front will stall out over the top of Delmarva and will keep the rain chances around as we start the long holiday weekend. It started last night with the rain and storms we saw across northern Delmarva and that front will slowly begin to move south during the course of the day today. So, rain chances will start to go up during the morning hours for the northern part of the peninsula and this will slowly be moving south throughout the day. Once the rain picks up in your neighborhood today it will be on and off into this evening and tonight as temperatures tumble all day long. Highs will happen early in the day with temperatures in the 70s this morning and could even spike up in places where we might see a little bit of sun, but as the wind turns in off the Atlantic…the temperature will drop afternoon long.
On and off rain will continue into tonight and throughout the day on Friday. Friday will be an ugly and dreary day with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s and the wind will be kicking off the Atlantic with some wind gusts during the day on Friday to 35+ mph. Unfortunately, at the moment as I write this, Saturday doesn’t look any better with on and off rain continuing to start the long holiday weekend as the front finally starts to move back to the north as the warm front.
Optimism is the idea that the front should push back north through late on Saturday and allow for a little drying for Sunday and Memorial Day Monday. At the moment, I am keeping a chance of showers to start things off on Sunday before drying out late on Sunday and keeping things quiet on Memorial Day. This doesn’t mean that a stray shower or storm is possible either day, but it’s not as aggressive with the shower chances like it is for earlier in the weekend. I will say this forecast is more than likely to change the next few days, so stay tuned as we fine tune the forecast.
Another chance for showers and storms arrive on Tuesday as a cold front clears us and high pressure takes control of the forecast later next week.