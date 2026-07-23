Forecast Updated on Thursday, July 23, 2026, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: A few lingering showers across southern Delmarva early morning. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly sunny and cooler with lower humidity. Highs: 74-83. Winds: N-NE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Lows: 58-70. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 75-85. Winds: NE-E 5-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with maybe a stray shower or storm across southern Delmarva. Most will be dry. Lows: Lows: 58-70. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 75-85. Winds: E-SE 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 82-90. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
The cold front has mostly cleared Delmarva as we wake up this morning, but the very northern fringes of the clouds and showers look to linger for the early part of Thursday across far southern Delmarva. The idea is this front should slowly continue south into Hampton Roads and Eastern NC. As the sky clears, the wind will start to pick up behind the front out of the north and northeast and should bring in some cooler and drier air with highs today only expected into the 80s inland with our beach towns in the 70s. The humidity will continue to drain over the next couple of days and we will wake up on Friday morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s across the area…it will be nice and refreshing tomorrow morning.
Friday looks to be a contender for top day of 2026 with highs in late July in the 80s inland and 70s at the beach with the wind still coming in off the Atlantic. We will be watching for a possible area of low pressure to form along the front to our south into Friday night and Saturday. There are some hints that we may need to monitor this as it could bring us some extra clouds and maybe even a few stray showers across southern Delmarva as we wake up on Saturday. Otherwise, we stay dry at the moment for the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds early on Saturday and mostly sunny conditions on Sunday with highs in the 80s both days.
Watching for another warm up on Monday and Tuesday of next week where we return to near 90 degrees and our chances for showers and storms going back up for Tuesday.