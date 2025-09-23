Forecast Updated on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly cloudy with the chance of a shower or storm in the evening hours. Most folks will be dry. Highs: 80-86. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: A stray shower or storm possible early. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 65-70. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered showers possible by the evening. Highs: 80-86. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: A few showers and storms possible early in the evening. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy. Lows: 65-70. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with on and off rain showers and a few storms. Highs: 77-82. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Lingering rain showers and a few storms early in the day. Moisture slowly departs into the evening hours. Highs: 70-78. Winds: W-NW 10-20+ mph.
We will start to see the clouds starting to increase over the next couple of days ahead of a cold front that will slowly move into the region. We may even see a stray shower or storm enter the forecast by tonight. I believe the majority of us will stay dry for today with temperatures soaring well up into the 80s inland…cooler at the beach with the wind out of the south and a slight component to the southeast. We continue to see the clouds on the increase tonight with a mix of sun and clouds expected for Wednesday.
A better chance of a few showers and storms arrives by Wednesday afternoon and evening. This front moves over the top of Delmarva by Thursday morning and we will see a wet and breezy Thursday with on and off rain throughout the day and could even linger into the start of Friday. The good news is that I see the front clearing by Friday evening and should see things dry out into the first evening of acts at Oceans Calling.
The weekend forecast looks okay at the moment with a mix of sunshine and clouds and with the wind off the Atlantic, temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs in the 70s at the beach...70s and low 80s inland for both Saturday and Sunday. We keep things cooler and on the dry side into early next week with the ridge of high pressure in control of the forecast.
We will be monitoring the tropics as there is an area of concern in the Atlantic that looks a bit interesting on the models…we will need to watch this over the next few days to see what happens for early next week.