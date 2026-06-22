Forecast Updated on Monday, June 22, 2026, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with late afternoon and evening showers and storms possible. Some of these thunderstorms will pack a punch with gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning. Highs: 84-94. Winds: SE-SW 15-35+ mph.
Tonight: Showers and storms possible the first part of the night. It turns partly cloudy and windy by the morning hours. Lows: 68-74. Winds: SW 10-30+ mph.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with on and off showers and a few storms possible. Windy. Highs: 82-90. Winds: SW-W 10-30+ mph.
Tuesday Night: A few lingering showers and storms possible early in the evening hours. It turns mostly clear and breezy by morning. Lows: 58-65. Winds: W-NW 10-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 80-86. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 85-90. Winds: SE-S 10-30+ mph.
A little active weather is going to be possible across Delmarva to start the workweek as we will have a slow moving cold front crossing the region. The humidity will be creeping up throughout the day as the warm front sneaks across Delmarva this morning. Temperatures today ahead of the action will climb into the 80s and 90s for highs with a good amount of sunshine. It will be a windy day with some wind gusts to 30-40+ mph by the afternoon hours. The showers and storms will start to fire to our west by the early afternoon hours and our thunderstorms will arrive in the Bay by 4-5pm and will cross Delmarva between the hours of 5-9pm. Some of these storms will pack a punch with strong and gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lightning. There is a very low threat of an isolated tornado, but I think this threat is parked right along the I-95 corridor at this point. Something we will need to watch as the atmosphere evolves throughout the day.
Tuesday will be an interesting day where we will have more clouds mixing with the sun with temperatures in the 80s for highs, but if we get more sunshine…that will drive temperatures into the 90s quickly. Another round of rain showers and storms will be possible as the cold front will linger for much of the day. The storms look like they won’t have the same energy available like we have today, but some heavy rain and lightning with these storms will be possible. Again, all this rain is great…but, we could be getting too much rain too quickly to help with the drought conditions.
We dry out with a very comfortable day on Wednesday with highs in the 80s with a light breeze from the north and northeast. The wind turns back out the south and southwest on Thursday with highs in the 80s and even some low 90s. Friday and Saturday will have another front that will provide the trigger for chances of showers and storms. At the moment, I would peg the storm chances will be better on Saturday instead of Friday. Sunday looks to be dry and slightly cooler with highs in the 80s with sunshine.