Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.