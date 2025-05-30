Forecast Updated on Friday, May 30, 2025, at 3:30am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly cloudy with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Some of these storms will pack a punch with gusty winds, lots of rain and lightning, some hail. Highs: 75-81. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Showers and storms linger for most of the night. We slowly clear out approaching morning. Some of these storms will pack a punch with gusty winds, lots of rain and lightning, some hail. Isolated tornado threat is low, but not zero. Lows: 55-62. Winds: SW-NW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with PM showers / storms possible. A few storms could pack a punch with gusty winds, lots of rain and lightning, some hail. Highs: 72-78. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Turning mostly clear and cool. Lows: 45-54. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 70-76. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 74-79. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Dealing with some rain showers and even a few rumbles of thunder in the early morning hours as the first of three waves of energy swing across Delmarva. As we move into the daytime hours, things will improve with sunshine and clouds mixed together with highs into the 70s and 80s. The sunshine we see will help to destabilize the atmosphere and we might deal with a few pop-up showers / storms in the afternoon. This will not be the issue with our severe weather threat.
This comes in late this evening and overnight tonight. We will see some moderate to heavy rain and even include some thunderstorms later Friday evening into Friday night. These thunderstorms could pack a punch with strong gusty winds, very heavy rain and lightning, some hail is possible, and even a low isolated tornado threat. I have to mention it because the models suggest that there will be a good amount of energy and shear (spin in the atmosphere in the vertical) to warrant us mentioning this chance for tonight. These storms and rain showers should end before most of us wake up on Saturday morning.
As the low departs, a cold front will approach us from the northwest and bring another round of showers and storms possible for Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening. These storms could pack a punch with rain and lightning, strong and gusty winds, and a pretty good hail threat will be there with the colder air pushing in aloft. The front sweeps through by Saturday night and leads to a beauty of a Sunday with highs in the 70s.
Indications are we see a big warm up to more of a summer feel to the air by the middle of next week with high approaching 90 degrees by later next week. Chances for some showers and storms go up by Thursday and Friday of next week.