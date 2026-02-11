Stay up to date on the approaching winter storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the WBOC weather app, available for Apple and Android.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50°F.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent, mainly in the evening.
Monday: Rain showers ending, then breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 47°F. Normal low: 29°F.
A clipper system caused a roller-coaster of temperatures over the past 24 hours on Delmarva, with some locations overnight seeing their temperatures jump +20 degrees in less than half an hour!
That clipper system has passed to our south and east, and high pressure is building into the Mid-Atlantic.
Coupled with upper troughing, this will be a chilly air mass to wrap up the work week, despite lots of sunshine. On Thursday, winds from the northwest could gust to 30 mph or more at times. Small Craft Advisories are up for the waters around Delmarva and mild temperatures break up ice and more watermen are able to get out to work. Despite sunshine, the chilly air mass and northwest winds will keep afternoon highs in the upper 30s.
We'll see more of the same Friday, except not quite as breezy.
Then eyes turn to the weekend, when a low pressure system from the Tennessee Valley will threaten our region, mainly Sunday into Monday. Saturday is the better of the two days, with mostly sunny skies giving way to increasing clouds in the afternoon. It'll be milder, too, with highs reaching the low 50s.
A rather strong low pressure system will approach from the west on Sunday. Most guidance is suggesting a mild rain event for Delmarva, with welcome rainfall helping with the developing drought - and contributing to muddy conditions in the wake of bitter cold. Some guidance is pushing the system farther south, with only southern Delmarva getting rain, and at least one run of the European model pulling in colder air from the north, and bringing wintry precipitation to Delmarva.
What we're most confident about now is timing - late Sunday into early Monday. The mode and amount of precipitation we could see is still up in the air. Watch this space for updates as we get a better handle on the forecast in the coming days.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for February 18 - February 24.