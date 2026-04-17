DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Mostly clear with calm winds. Lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low 70s.
Sunday: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures top out in the mid 60s - falling throughout the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance for a few showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 67°F. Normal low: 45°F.
While our Friday has been an unseasonably warm day on most of Delmarva, we certainly felt a difference as today's temperatures were nowhere near the record highs we saw the past few days.
And this transition back to more seasonable and reasonable temperatures will continue through the weekend.
On Saturday, with high pressure to our north, winds will be easterly and a little breezy at times. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, but the easterly breeze coming off the chilly waters of the Atlantic will keep our temperatures on the cooler side - only reaching the low to mid 70s - with 60s at the coast.
Our best chance of rain will arrive Sunday. The timing is coming into better view and it's looking like a daytime event, with scattered showers, and possibly a few rumbles of thunder, although at this time strong thunderstorms are not expected. Measurable rainfall is expected, but still not a whole lot, which will continue to exacerbate the drought conditions on parts of Delmarva, as well as increase the wildfire danger. Sunday's highs are a little uncertain, although the overall trend has been toward cooler temperatures. As of Friday evening, it's looking like temperatures will top out in the mid 60s around midday, and then fall through the weekend as the cold front clears the region and much cooler air arrives on the backside of the front.
Monday will see sunshine, but much cooler temperatures that could struggle to get out of the 50s (!) with a gusty northwest wind. Fire weather headlines may come into play depending on just how much rain we see on Sunday.
Another chance for isolated to scattered showers arrives with a weak cold front by Wednesday.
With dry conditions and warm temperatures, along with gusty southwest winds, we could end up with an increased wildfire danger at times. So far, no such headlines have been produced, but as a precaution, be careful with any outdoor activities involving spark or flame.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation above normal for April 24 - April 30.