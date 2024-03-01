DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday: Mostly sunny early, then increasing clouds. Seasonable. Highs in the low 50s.
Friday night: Showers likely. Lows around 40°F. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Saturday: Rain likely, especially in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s, with 40s at the coast. Breezy, with a southeast wind that will gust to 25 mph or more at times. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Mild. Highs in the low 60s.
Monday: Partly cloudy and mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and mild. Highs in the low 60s.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Mild. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thursday: Showers. Mild. Highs in the low 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 51°F. Normal low: 32°F.
Clear skies and light winds overnight have lead to a frosty start to our Friday.
As high pressure centered just east of Delmarva starts to slide out to sea today, our Friday will start off mostly sunny.
However, a developing low to our southwest will approach, and ahead of it, we'll see increasing clouds through the afternoon and evening. Expect rain showers to develop during the evening hours, becoming more widespread light to moderate showers after midnight.
That low will arrive on Saturday, so we'll expect rain showers on-and-off throughout the day, with the greatest coverage of rain in the morning. Southerly winds will push temperatures up into the upper 50s, except cooler at the coast.
The low departs Sunday, with skies becoming partly sunny by Sunday afternoon.
Temperatures will remain mild, in the low 60s Sunday through the middle of next week. Then our next chance for rain arrives by Wednesday.
Longer range guidance is disagreeing on the evolution of this next weather-maker, with the American (GFS) model bringing rain to Delmarva as a cold front Wednesday into Thursday. The European (ECMWF) model has more of a coastal storm setup for Wednesday into Thursday, which would favor more rain. Either way, it looks like much of Wednesday into Thursday will be wet.
Yet another storm system could bring another round of wet weather early next weekend.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation slightly above normal for March 8 - March 14.