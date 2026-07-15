Forecast Updated on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 3:50am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny, very hot and humid. Highs: 95-101. (Beaches: 84-91). Heat Index Values: 100-107. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 74-80. Winds: SW-N 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a stray shower or storms. Very hot and humid. Highs: 95-102 (Beaches: 84-91). Heat Index Values: 105-112. Winds: NE-SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: A stray shower or storm early, otherwise it will be mostly clear. Lows: 73-79. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few isolated showers / storms. Very hot and humid. Highs: 92-98 (Beaches: 84-94). Heat Index Values: 101-106. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny early with the chance of scattered afternoon and evening storms. Highs: 92-98 (Beaches: 84-94). Heat Index Values: 101-106. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
You can feel the sauna has been turned on overnight across the area as things are a bit more uncomfortable as you step out the door this morning. This will lead to a much hotter day today as temperatures soar into the 90s and even some low 100s possible this afternoon. The record in Salisbury is 100 and the record in Georgetown is 96. I think we will crush the record in Georgetown today, but the one in Salisbury may still stand after this afternoon…but, it will be close. When you factor in the humidity, we could see some heat index values approaching 110 today again. Into this evening and tonight a little boundary will move across Delmarva providing a wind shift, but it brings with it some more wildfire smoke from Canada that will bring our air quality down even more to start on Thursday and even more haze to the sky.
With the wind shift and smoke we will see, I do believe that we may see a stagnant temperature movement for Thursday. We should still see highs into the 90s and low 100s with heat index values again approaching 110. There is going to be enough movement in the atmosphere that we can’t rule out a stray shower or storm on Thursday with this boundary that will be hanging out nearby and could swing some more wildfire smoke at us on Friday.
I am back to limiting our chances of showers and storms on Friday to just the one or two stray storms that develop with the big heat. Granted, the heat dome will have broken down enough by that point that our temperatures will be a touch cooler for Friday with highs in the mid and upper 90s. I think we have a better chance for scattered showers and storms on Saturday as a pretty good cold front arrives. The front looks to linger across the region on Sunday and even into Monday now and may keep things unsettled with some showers and storms in the forecast to start things off early next week. We will need to watch the Gulf for any low development which may provide us with some extra moisture along this front. The front clears us on Tuesday with some more scattered showers and storms.
The humidity will drop behind the front and lead to some cooler air arriving for the middle of next week with highs in the 80s by Wednesday and Thursday and morning temperatures on Thursday morning may be in the 50s and 60s again.