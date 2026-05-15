DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm. Chance of a stray shower. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Chance of a stray shower. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm. Chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 90°F.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 74°F. Normal low: 53°F.
Today will be the last day of cool temperatures before we see several days of summer-like heat on Delmarva.
A broad ridge of high pressure is developing this weekend over the southeastern United States, which is going to allow for very warm temperatures this weekend into next week.
The structure of the ridge is such that all disturbed weather that could bring needed rain will be held to our north and west. However, given the heat, there is a very low chance for pop-up showers or thunder each day, though these chances should be limited by only modest humidity.
Highs start off in the low 80s on Saturday, then the upper 80s to about 90°F Sunday through Wednesday. While we are not expecting too much wind during this period, wildfire danger could be on an uptick given how dry it's expected to be, and at least some wind will kick up possibly on Tuesday and Wednesday.
While timing is still very sketchy at this time, we're expecting a cold front to cross Delmarva sometime around Thursday. This will be our next chance for rain and thunder, and a return of cooler temperatures.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for May 22 - May 28.