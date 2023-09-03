DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny and becoming hot. Highs around 90°F. The beaches will reach the mid to upper 80s.
Sunday night: Clear and mild. Lows around 70°F.
Monday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s.
Friday: A chance of showers or thunder. Highs near 90°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: A chance of showers or thunder. highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal High: 83°F Normal Low: 64°F
Summertime's back!
After a wonderfully refreshing Saturday on Delmarva, we're turning up the heat today!
A ridge of high pressure is now parked over much of the eastern United States. With this ridge will come mainly sunny skies, light winds, and unseasonable heat.
Temperatures on Sunday will climb to near 90°F, and with a light wind that will mainly be from the west-northwest, even the beaches will climb into the mid to upper 80s. The threat of rip currents remains high on all of Delmarva's Atlantic beaches from Lewes down to Chincoteague.
As the ridge stays put, Labor Day will get even hotter with highs in the mid 90s. We could challenge not just the hottest day of 2023 (Salisbury has seen several days at 94°F), but even a record high. The record at Salisbury for September 4 is 95°F, set in 1944.
Sunshine, along with unseasonable heat will continue Tuesday through Thursday, as high temperatures will remain in the low to mid 90s, with overnight lows in the low 70s.
Longer range guidance is suggesting the high pressure ridge will break down toward the end of the week and allow for some cooler temperatures along with shower and thunderstorm chances Friday into next weekend.
Be careful to stay hydrated this Labor Day weekend through next week with the dry, hot weather.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm "Gert" is wandering around the Central Atlantic and is not a threat to land. "Gert" is expected to dissipate sometime on Monday.
Tropical Storm "Katia" remains way out in the Eastern Atlantic and is not a direct threat to land. It is moving slowly and is expected to dissipate by Tuesday.
A tropical wave off the West Coast of Africa has a high, 70 percent chance of becoming an organized tropical system. It is not an immediate threat to land, but we'll need to monitor its development as its forecast track takes it close to the Caribbean late in the upcoming week.
In the long-range forecast, temperatures will be near normal, and precipitation will be slightly above normal for the period September 10-September 16.