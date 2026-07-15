DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, warm, and hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. Periods of smoke. Low chance of a pop-up thunderstorm late. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Feels like 105°F or more at times. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Periods of smoke. Chance of a pop-up thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Periods of smoke. Scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90°F. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 88°F / Normal low: 69°F
A broad upper ridge has set up over much of the Eastern Seaboard, making for another period of unseasonably hot temperatures. In addition, smoke from Canadian wildfires will create hazardous breathing conditions over the next several days, and the smoke could be hazardous for many folks, so time indoors will be the way to go.
Thursday's highs again reach the mid to upper 90s, with heat indices reaching 105°F or more at times, along with the smoke. There is a low chance for a pop-up thunderstorm late in the day.
Friday will be similar to Thursday. The smoke conditions will have one positive effect: they will block some sunlight and likely keep temperatures down a degree or two. However it will still be hot with highs in the low to mid 90s, and with the smoke, it will be more comfortable to stay indoors. Again, there is a low chance of a pop-up thunderstorm in the evening.
The ridge will begin to break down during the weekend, allowing for several impulses of energy to trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms which could feature intense downpours and downbursts that could cause damaging winds.
Temperatures gradually settle back to more seasonable levels next week, but with an unsettled pattern with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
In the Tropics: A disturbance expected to develop in the northeastern Gulf has a low, 20 percent chance of development off the Carolina Coast in the next 7 days.
A tropical wave near the Cape Verde Islands has a low, 10 percent chance of development in the next 7 days.