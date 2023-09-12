DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Becoming mostly cloudy with scattered pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Severe storms are not likely, but gusty downpours and lightning could be possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wednesday: Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler, and breezy. Winds from the north at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts to 25 possible. Highs in the upper 70s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80°F.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 81°F. Normal low: 61°F.
We have a little bit of unsettled weather to get through before an extended period of fall-like weather arrives on Delmarva.
A small high pressure system brought a brief period of pleasant weather to Delmarva on Tuesday, but Tuesday afternoon the high was sliding away and in its wake some scattered showers have developed. Severe storms are not likely, but some damaging wind gusts can't be ruled out in any storms that do develop. They will mainly move from west-to-east this evening.
Tuesday's evening thundershowers come ahead of a cold front that will cross the Mid-Atlantic and Delmarva on Wednesday. The front will bring with it a chance more more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity. Again, severe storms are unlikely, but damaging wind gusts and localized flash flooding can't be ruled out.
In the wake of Wednesday's unsettled weather, a broad ridge of high pressure will bring nice, fall-like weather for the latter half of the week. Expect mostly sunny skies Thursday through next Monday, with temperatures climbing from the mid to upper 70s to the seasonable low 80s.
If you are headed to the beaches, the rip current threat will be very high through this weekend thanks to swells kicked up by Hurricane "Lee" which is expected to stay well east of Delmarva.
Speaking of the Tropics...
Hurricane "Lee" as strengthened back into a major hurricane and has now turned to the north. It is expected to remain in a mainly northerly trajectory over the next several days.
"Lee" will likely pass to the west of Bermuda, but some tropical storm conditions are possible; tropical storm watches are up for the island.
"Lee" could be a major problem for Downeast Maine and Nova Scotia this weekend, as it could hit as a hurricane, the second time in as many years ("Fiona" struck Nova Scotia last year).
No direct effects are expected on Delmarva, save for dangerous rip currents and high shore break surf.
Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Storm "Margot" is a hurricane, but is not expected to be a threat to land.
In the deep tropics, a tropical wave near the Cape Verde Islands has a high, 80 percent chance of becoming an organized tropical system over the next seven days. It is not a direct threat to land at this time. Should it become named, its name would be "Nigel.".
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation near normal for September 19-September 25.