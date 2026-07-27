Forecast Updated on Monday, July 27, 2026, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs: 82-88. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: A stray shower or storm is possible in the early evening hours. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy by morning. Lows: 65-72. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers and storms by the afternoon and evening hours. Some of these storms may pack a punch. Windy. Highs: 82-88. Winds: SW 10-30+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Showers and storms possible in the early evening. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy by morning. Lows: 65-73. Winds: SW-W 10-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Remaining unsettled with a few showers and storms possible throughout the day. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 75-85. Winds: NW-NE 10-25+ mph.
Thursday: We may deal with some lingering clouds and a stray shower early in the day. A general slow clearing is expected by the afternoon. Highs: 74-82. Winds: NE 10-25+ mph.
An unsettled weather pattern is looking to take shape across the area as we start the workweek. It starts with today and even early this morning as we dealt with a few spotty showers and storms that rolled across Delmarva. We will keep the chance of a few spotty showers and storms in the forecast for the afternoon hours today. I will say there is nothing organized planned by Mother Nature storm wise…so, this will be the hit or miss variety of storms. One or two of them may pack a punch with some strong and gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning. Temperatures today will be in the mid 80s for highs inland. At the beach we should be in the 70s and 80s this afternoon.
A better chance for some pretty potent thunderstorms looks to push across Delmarva on Tuesday as a stronger cold front roars across Delmarva. Looking like the window being your traditional summertime 3pm - 10pm being our best chance for showers and storms. These thunderstorms should be bringing some strong and gusty winds, very heavy rain, lots of lightning, and even some large hail may be a possibility with these storms.
This front is a part of a bigger upper-level low that will park itself to our northeast on Wednesday and keep things unsettled with more chances for some spotty showers and storms throughout the day on Wednesday. Although we are not looking at a widespread severe weather threat at that point, a storm or two could bring with it strong and gusty winds and maybe even some large hail with how much cooler it will be in the mid to upper-levels of the atmosphere. Something we will be watching for as we get closer to Wednesday.
The low finally begins to break down on Thursday as conditions should begin to slowly improve across the area. It will lead us into a nicer and warmer stretch of weather for Friday and Saturday with highs in the 80s and sunshine. Another chance of a few showers / storms are going to be possible as we move into Sunday and Monday.