Forecast Updated on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 3:50am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few scattered showers. Highs: 78-84. Winds: NE-E 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. Lows: 62-72. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. Highs: 78-84. Winds: E 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Some lingering showers early in the evening before things slowly taper off overnight. Lows: 64-73. Winds: E-SE 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of some scattered showers. Highs: 77-84. Winds: E-SE 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 77-84. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Mother Nature is playing games with us for this week as we enter the now extended White Marlin Open. The open waters of the Atlantic are going to be impacted all week as the tropics decided to get wild and active after two months of quiet. We had Dexter from the Atlantic between the US and Bermuda and will continue out to sea…but, this is churning up the Atlantic the first few days. We will watch for another area of low pressure to possibly form off the coast of the Carolinas over the next few days. All of this coupled with this consistent northeast to east wind that will exist for the first few days have really kicked the surf and waves up in the Atlantic and will make boating rough for the next several days.
Watching a little flow of moisture coming in from the south and west this morning will push onto Delmarva and bring us the chance of a few scattered showers or pockets of drizzle throughout the course of the day today. Otherwise, things will be partly to mostly cloudy and with the wind continuing in off the Atlantic, we will see temperatures stay in the 70s at the beach and 80s inland.
There are hints that as we get to Wednesday and Thursday…this flow of moisture will continue to move over the top of the area keeping us socked in the clouds and will bring the chance of a few showers for much of the week. It will not be a total washout, but a few showers will make this a tricky forecast to get the yardwork and car wash done this week.
The low forming off the coast of the Carolinas looks to move inland as we head into the weekend and could allow for some moisture to bring us the chance of rain showers into the weekend with temperatures into the 80s. Once we get the low moving to the northeast, conditions continue to improve early next week…but, we return to summer weather with highs into the 90s by Monday and Tuesday. Storm chances will start to come up on Wednesday and Thursday of next week as a couple weak pieces of energy swing through the area.