Forecast Updated on Friday, May 23, 2025, at 3:55am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a couple pop-up showers not out of the question. Most folks will be dry on Friday. Windy. Highs: 64-69. Winds: W 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 42-52. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower is possible, but most will be dry. Breezy. Highs: 65-71. Winds: W 10-25+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 42-52. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 68-73. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Memorial Day Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 70-75. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
The area of low pressure has moved up to the north over the course of the overnight, but we will still feel the influence around the low. Cooler air continues to be pumped in from the north and will keep us socked in the clouds from time to time as the sun warms the earth today. These clouds could bubble up to the point where we could see a couple stray showers develop this afternoon. It isn’t a big chance and if you compare it to yesterday, the chance is slightly lower. Temperatures today stay on the cool side compared to average with highs in the 60s and a few low 70s possible.
Into the long holiday weekend looking like a nice weekend, but a cooler weekend compared to what we would wish Memorial Day weekend to be. Highs for Saturday and Sunday will only reach the 60s and low 70s…and this would be a few degrees cooler than normal. We are expecting to see some sunshine mixing with the clouds for Saturday and Sunday. In fact, Sunday will bring extra clouds around as a storm passes by to our south and we can’t completely rule out a couple stray showers for Sunday evening. Memorial Day Monday now looks like a better day with more sunshine ahead of another area of low pressure bringing rain chances for Tuesday Night into Wednesday.