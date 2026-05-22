Forecast Updated on Friday, May 22, 2026, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly cloudy with on and off showers throughout the day. Highs: 55-61. Winds: E 10-35+ mph.
Tonight: Periods of off and on rain showers throughout the night. Lows: 52-58. Winds: E 10-30+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with on and off rain showers possible throughout the day. Showers moving from south to north. Highs: 55-65. Winds: E-SE 15-35+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with on and off rain showers. Windy. Lows: 57-63. Winds: SE 10-30+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with on and off rain showers to start the day. Conditions should slowly improve throughout the day. Highs: 65-76. Winds: S 10-30+ mph.
Memorial Day Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered showers and a storm possible later in the day. Highs: 70-77. Winds: SW 15-30+ mph.
The weather forecast looks to continue to deteriorate over the next few days as a cold front will stall out over the top of Delmarva and will keep the rain chances around as we start the long holiday weekend. On and off rain will continue tonight and throughout the day. It will be an ugly and dreary day with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s and the wind will be kicking off the Atlantic with some wind gusts during the day to 35+ mph. Unfortunately, at the moment as I write this, Saturday doesn’t look any better with on and off rain continuing to start the long holiday weekend as the front finally starts to move back to the north as the warm front.
Optimism is the idea that the front should push back north through late on Saturday and allow for a little drying for Sunday and Memorial Day Monday. At the moment, I am keeping a chance of showers to start things off on Sunday before drying out late on Sunday. I have had to add some rain showers possible later in the day on Memorial Day Monday as another boundary starts to arrive from the north. I will say this forecast is more than likely to change the next few days, so stay tuned as we fine tune the forecast.
Another chance for showers and storms arrive on Tuesday as a cold front clears us and high pressure takes control of the forecast later next week.