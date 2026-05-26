Forecast Updated on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower or a storm here or there. Most of us will be dry on Tuesday. Highs: 76-82. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers and storms throughout the night. Lows: 62-70. Winds: E-S 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with on and off scattered showers and a few storms possible. Highs: 72-77. Winds: S-SW 10-30+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible throughout the night. Lows: 62-70. Winds: SW-W 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: A few lingering showers possible early in the day. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 75-83. Winds: W-NW 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 73-78. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
As the front goes south of us for Tuesday, the wind off the Atlantic will keep temperatures at the beach in the 50s and 60s again while inland temperatures climb up into the 70s and a few 80s possible on the Mid-shore. This stabilizing wind is why I believe that most of us will remain dry throughout the day. That isn’t to say that a chance of a few stray showers and storms are possible…but, most of us will be dry. There will be some sunshine that will break through the clouds before the front will start to move back to the north for Tuesday night and Wednesday and provide us more rain chances and some more storms.
Wednesday is looking to be a wet day with on and off rain showers and even some thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. A few of these storms on Wednesday will pack a punch with strong and gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lots of lightning. The showers and storms will linger into early on Thursday before the front will finally be pushed down to the south Wednesday night into Thursday and high pressure will attempt to take control of the forecast.
Temperatures will be seasonable for this time of year with highs in the 70s and some low 80s for Thursday and Friday. Another front will push across Delmarva on Saturday with the chance of a stray shower or storm…I think we get through it on the dry side. This front though will be a re-enforcing shot of colder air with highs in the low 70s on Sunday with temperatures bouncing back to more June standards early next week.
We will be watching where we end up on the train tracks next week as we could be looking at a couple chances for rain…one looks to arrive for Monday and another for Thursday of next week.