DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Mainly clear skies. Lows in the low to mid 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds from the west at 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Father's Day: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 84°F. Normal low: 64°F.
A frontal boundary approached Delmarva Friday morning, bringing beneficial rain to much of the Lower Eastern Shore and Accomack County. That boundary is clearing out and setting us up for a lovely Friday evening, which will be a prelude to a wonderful Father's Day weekend.
High pressure builds in for the weekend, and we're expecting sunshine and relatively low humidity for Saturday. It will be a little breezy with winds from the west at 5 to 15 miles per hour, which will keep temperatures up at the beaches.
And those sunny and seasonable conditions continue for Sunday.
A cold front will approach on Monday bringing our next chances for showers and thunderstorms. This will be more convective rainfall, and admittedly the forecasts for these events in recent months have been terrible. But we'll keep our eyes to the sky anyway. Timing on rain and thunder is very uncertain, but as of Friday evening it's looking like Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning.
Our temperatures are expected to be on the warmer side of normal for most of the next seven days, but no unreasonable heat is expected; Monday will be the hottest day with highs around 90°F
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation above normal for Jun 26 - Jul 2.
In the Tropics: Remnants of Tropical Storm "Arthur" continue to bring heavy rain to much of the Southeast.
There is a low, 10 percent chance, that remnants of "Arthur" could re-form into an organized tropical system off the Mid-Atlantic coast in the next several days.