Forecast updated on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 3:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: It will turn very windy tomorrow as a strong cold front approaches. Rain showers are likely with heavier rain in the evening as the front passes. Wind gusts to near 40 mph are likely Wednesday and Wednesday night.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and very mild. Low 54-55°. Wind: S 12-18 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, windy, and mild. Passing showers likely. Heavier rain in the early evening as a front passes. High 66-68°. Wind: S 16-35 mph. Wind gusts to over 38 mph likely in open areas.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers early, then clearing and colder. Very windy. Low 32°. Wind: NW 15-36 mph.
Thursday: Mostly clear, breezy, and much cooler. High 44-45°. Wind: NW 11-20 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Clouds will increase some tonight but a south breeze will keep temps. in the low to mid 50's across Delmarva. Winds will stay from the south at 11-18 mph in open areas.
Wednesday will be a windy day, with clouds and some sunshine. The temps. will top out near 67-68 degrees in the afternoon, and winds will gust to over 38 mph. A Gale Warning is posted for area waters as well. There will be showers with heavier rain in the evening as a cold front passes through the area. Rain amounts look generally under .50 inches. Skies will clear late Wednesday night as cooler air moves back into the area.
Thursday will be much cooler with sunshine behind a cold front. Afternoon temps. will top out near 44-45 degrees, and winds will be from the NW at 12-20 mph. We will dip into the upper 20's under clear skies Thursday night as a dry air mass settles over the region..
In the long range:Friday looks partly sunny with temps. Near 51 degrees. Showers are possible Friday night into early Saturday, but it looks like a light rain event. The weekend looks mainly dry and mild, with high temps. near 58 to 60 degrees both days. Monday looks dry with temps. in the upper 50's and Tuesday will be partly sunny with temps. near 60 degrees.
he average low for late February is 31°, with a high temp. of 51°.