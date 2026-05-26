DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Cloudy with showers and some thunder. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms in the afternoon and evening could be severe with damaging winds. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Thursday: Lingering morning showers, then mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Breezy. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Seasonable. Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Very low chance of a stray shower. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 77°F. Normal low: 56°F.
A stationary front has been situated near Delmarva all throughout the long Memorial Day weekend, and it's not going to leave for another day.
In the humidity, and with the proximity of the boundary, there will be a chance for scattered showers and thunder late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but strong storms are not expected. Any storms, though, could have torrential downpours, which could cause difficult driving. Areas of fog are again expected to develop after midnight, which could lead to reduced visibility for the Wednesday morning commute.
An impulse of energy will travel along the frontal boundary and trigger showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening. With lots of warm and humid air in the region, we're now thinking that some strong to severe thunderstorms could develop, with damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph the main threat, in addition to heavy downpours.
The energy impulse will then swing the boundary through our region as a cold front, and skies will finally clear out for Thursday, which will be warm and breezy.
We'll be mainly dry through next weekend, although we need to keep an eye on next Saturday as a little "clipper" system could bring more clouds, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures, but at this point rain chances look minimal.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average near normal, and precipitation below normal for Jun 2 - Jun 8.