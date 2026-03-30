DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Tuesday: A mix of clouds and sun. Winds from the southwest at 15 mph, gusting to 30 mph at times. Highs in the upper 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, then afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Thursday: Morning showers, then partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with stray shower. Highs around 80°F. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a pop-up shower. Highs in the mid 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 60°F. Normal low: 39°F.
The week ahead will feature lots of warm temperatures - but not a whole lot of sun, unfortunately.
As high pressure slides out into the Atlantic Ocean, gusty southwest winds will push our temperatures well above normal. Monday night will be mild with lows in the mid 50s.
Tuesday is a quiet day, albeit breezy with warm afternoon highs near 80°F.
Overall, our flow will be from west to east this week, with a series of disturbances traveling along a stationary boundary to our north, with most precipitation staying to our north.
There is a chance that a disturbance along that boundary will cause it to sink south on Wednesday, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning.
Our coolest temperatures will be on Thursday, with highs in the low 70s, which are well above normal for this time of year.
We're mostly sunny Friday before temperatures return to near 80°F this weekend with low chances for pop-up showers or thunder.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for April 6 - April 12.