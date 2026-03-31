DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, warm, and breezy. Lows in the low 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Thunderstorms in the evening, a few strong to severe. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thursday: Early morning showers, then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs near 80°F.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 60°F. Normal low: 39°F.
A broad ridge of high pressure continues to dominate the eastern United States, leading to temperatures well above normal for this time of year.
There is a frontal boundary draped from the Upper Midwest into the Canadian Maritimes, which has kept most disturbances traveling well to our north.
With that boundary to the north, our Tuesday night will be mainly clear, but quite warm with overnight lows only falling into the low 60s thanks in no small part to a gusty southwest breeze.
Wednesday starts off mostly sunny, but that boundary to the north will sag south just far enough for a disturbance traveling along it to bring thunderstorms to Delmarva Wednesday evening. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail the main threats. All of Delmarva is under a Level 1 "Marginal" threat for severe weather.
After perhaps a few lingering showers early Thursday morning, we'll have a mix of clouds and sun, with cooler temperatures that will still be well above normal by Thursday afternoon, in the mid 70s.
Friday through Saturday will be mainly quiet with warm temperatures in the upper 70s.
A strong-ish cold front is expected to cross Delmarva sometime on Sunday; the timing is still uncertain, but a rough guess would be sometime in the afternoon/evening timeframe. Temperatures will drop nearly 20 degrees on the backside of the front, so we'll be watching for the potential for severe weather with this front. Watch this space for updates on timing and any severe thunderstorm potential.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation below normal for April 7 - April 13.